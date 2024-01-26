Asia biggest market for Vietnam’s peppercorn: conference

Asia is the largest market for Vietnamese peppercorns, accounting for 52.7 percent of the nation’s total export volume of the product, heard the Vietnam Pepper and Spice Association (VPSA)’s annual conference held in Hanoi on January 25.

In contrast to an annual decline in peppercorn exports from major producers such as Brazil, Indonesia, India, and Malaysia, Vietnam’s has witnessed a remarkable surge of over 13.8 percent with a total of 264,094 tons and US$906.5 million. (Photo: VNA)

VPSA Chairwoman Hoang Thi Lien said last year, in contrast to an annual decline in peppercorn exports from major producers such as Brazil, Indonesia, India, and Malaysia, Vietnam’s has witnessed a remarkable surge of over 13.8 percent with a total of 264,094 tons and US$906.5 million.

However, she predicted that in months to come, Vietnam is poised to confront a lingering decrease in the amount of peppercorn exports due to a dwindling domestic supply coupled with weak demand from key markets such as the US, the EU, and China. Despite these challenges, Vietnamese exporters are demonstrating a heightened awareness of US regulations, with local producers actively exploring more tailored cultivation methods to meet the demands of this market.

From a business perspective, Le Anh Son from the Binh Minh cooperative asserted that the European market holds significant potential for the peppercorn industry. Therefore, ensuring the quality is significant for smooth export transactions.

Similarly, a representative from the Son Ha company noted that to establish a sustainable global market presence, the industry must adhere to international standards, particularly in terms of chemical residues. The focus should be on sustainable development, moving away from quantity-centric approaches to post-harvest quality improvement. Additionally, active participation in cooperatives and collaborative initiatives is crucial for connecting producers with processing enterprises and exporters.

Vietnamplus