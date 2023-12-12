Film week marks founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army

The People's Army Cinema on December 12 held an opening ceremony of a film week to mark the 79th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (December 22) and the 34th anniversary of the Whole-people Defense Festive Day (December 22).

Eight films selected include four film documentaries namely “Khat vong thien thanh” (Aspiration in sky blue), “Thanh am dai ngan” (Jungle Sound), “O Cham” (Mrs.Cham), “Thep trong long bien sau” (Steel in the deep blue sea), and four featured movies of “Tieu doi hoa hong” (A squad of female recruits), “Dat lanh” (Safe land), “Duong thu” (Stories of army postal soldiers), and “Sao xanh noi bien song” (Blue stars on the ocean waves).

The pictures depict images of soldiers and honor troops of the Vietnam People's Army in building, protecting, and developing the country as well as affirming the wise leadership of the Party and State through historical periods and in the renewal, development, and integration period.

The movies will be shown at the cinema located on No.17 Ly Nam De street, Hoan Kiem District of Hanoi from December 17-20.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh