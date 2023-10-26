Art program fosters Vietnam-Laos special relationship

A cultural and art exchange programme was held in Pakse city, the southern Lao province of Champasak on October 25 to honour President Ho Chi Minh and the special friendship between Vietnam and Laos.

The event, jointly organized by the Vietnamese Cultural Centre in Laos, the Vietnamese Consulate General in Pakse City, the Lao Front for National Construction's branch in Champasak province, and the Vietnamese Association in the province, contributed to connecting the Vietnamese community with the homeland and fostering the Vietnam-Laos special relationship, according to organizers.

At the event, artists from Vietnam National Drama Theatre and Champasak province’s Department of Information, Culture and Tourism gave art performances praising President Ho Chi Minh, the country and people of Vietnam as well as the friendship between the two countries.