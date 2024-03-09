Around 15,000 social housing apartments to be built by 2030

The Vietnam General Confederation of Labor (VGCL) will build 3,000 more social housing apartments in the period of 2024 – 2025 and 10,000-15,000 social housing apartments in the period of 2026 – 2030.

Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor Ngo Duy Hieu yesterday said that projects would be carried out based on the Housing Law (amended) which was passed at the sixth session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly.

The VGCL will be the managing agency of the social housing investment project dedicated to workers and employees who are social housing policy beneficiaries.

According to Deputy Chairman Ngo Duy Hieu, after the Housing Law 2023 was approved, the VGCL has implemented the program in the provinces of Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Tien Giang and Hai Phong City.

At the current time, the VGCL is collaborating with localities to survey locations to implement social housing projects and demand of workers.

It is expected that in the second quarter of 2024, the survey will be done in six localities before planning in detail and investment preparedness.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong