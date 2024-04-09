Appeal of social contributions to organize festive events suggested

Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Cao Thanh Binh suggested promoting the appeal of social contributions for festive events.

Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Committee of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Cao Thanh Binh at the meeting

Head of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council’s Department of Culture and Society Cao Thanh Binh today chaired a meeting on the effectiveness of organizing festival activities and cultural and sports activities across the city with the presence of leaders of city departments and district people's committees.

He requested to strengthen coordination between departments and districts in organizing festive events.

Addressing the meeting, a representative of the Department of Culture and Sports of Ho Chi Minh City said that traditional festival activities with typical cultural identities and characteristics of the southern metropolis over the years have been preserved and promoted as values for the culture and spirit of the people. They have attracted a large number of domestic and international tourists to Ho Chi Minh City.

Nguyen Hue Flower Street, Tao Dan Spring Flower Festival, Book Street, Nguyen Tieu Festival and Vietnamese Poetry Day, Tet Flower Market are popular with visitors in addition to periodically held festivals such as Hung King's anniversary, Nghinh Ong Festival, Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh's death anniversary and Marshal Le Van Duyet's death anniversary.

Representatives of departments and districts suggested that the city needs to have mechanisms and policies to invest and develop festival activities. In particular, city administration should focus on financial resources from social contributions to festive events that have existed for a long time and have been passed down and promoted by people in their lives whilst generating more income through introducing typical local products.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Cao Thanh Binh suggested that departments and localities need to concretize the contents of the series of 19 annual cultural festival events in Ho Chi Minh City according to their nature and level of organization to spend money for each as well as strengthen coordination between departments and districts in organizing festive events.

Furthermore, related agencies should provide timely information about festival events to domestic and foreign tourists and localities throughout the country to promote tourism and culture in Ho Chi Minh City.

By Hoai Nam – Translated by Anh Quan