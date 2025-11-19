APEC Vietnam Int'l Commercial Arbitration Center’s Da Nang branch established

The APEC Vietnam International Commercial Arbitration Center (APEC VIAC)—Da Nang Branch was officially inaugurated on November 18. (Photo: SGGP)

The event marks a significant milestone in APEC Vietnam’s strategy to expand its network, bringing arbitration and commercial mediation services closer to businesses in the Central region. It also underscores the organization’s commitment to accompanying Da Nang in the process of building an International Financial Center and developing the digital economy in line with the orientations set by the National Assembly and the Government.

The APEC Vietnam International Commercial Arbitration Center is an institution established by the Ministry of Justice, mandated to resolve domestic and cross-border commercial disputes and provide mediation services in accordance with the law. Before its expansion into Da Nang, the Center had already established operational networks in Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho, and Phu Quoc Special Zone.

At the launching ceremony (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyen Thanh Hong, Director of the Da Nang Department of Science and Technology, stated that the establishment of the APEC Vietnam International Commercial Arbitration Center (APEC VIAC)—Da Nang Branch aims to expand the center’s operations into the Central region, support businesses in accessing modern dispute-resolution mechanisms, and contribute to building a transparent, secure, and investor-friendly business environment.

At the ceremony, the organizers also announced and introduced the APEC VIAC–Da Nang Branch, along with its Advisory Board and Branch Leadership. The roster of arbitrators, mediators, and the Secretariat was likewise formally presented.

In addition, the program featured a series of thematic discussion sessions involving experts, businesses, and delegates, focusing on investment attraction, commercial dispute resolution mechanisms, intellectual property, the digital economy, and human resource development.

According to delegates, in the context of deepening international integration, where commercial and investment transactions are becoming increasingly diverse and complex, the demand for rapid, confidential, and internationally aligned dispute-resolution mechanisms is rising sharply. Arbitration and commercial mediation are emerging as an essential trend in major economic and financial centers.

The inauguration of the APEC Vietnam International Commercial Arbitration Center (APEC VIAC)—Da Nang Branch represents an important step in strengthening the city’s legal and business ecosystem by providing a neutral, transparent, and professional mechanism for dispute resolution. This is a critical factor in bolstering investor confidence, particularly as Da Nang positions itself as an international financial center.

By Pham Nga – Translated by Kim Khanh