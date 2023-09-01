Annual art program to raise funds for people in border, island districts

An art program titled “Huong ve bien gioi, bien, dao To quoc” (Towards the Country’s Borders, Seas and Islands) will be held at HCMC Television’s Theater in the city on September 7.

The event aims to raise funds for soldiers and others living in border areas and islands.

The program is part of activities responding to the “For National Seas and Islands – For the Fatherland Frontline” fund. It aims to honor the Coast Guard, fisheries surveillance force, and fishermen who are working day and night around islands to protect the country’s sovereignty.

This year’s 10th event of its kind will present songs praising the country and its islands and seas, and include a meeting with war veterans and soldiers who patrol the country’s borders and seas.

In 2013, the standing committee of Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC coordinated with HCMC Television to organize the art program for the first time. The event has received more than VND360 billion (US$15 million) through the “For National Seas and Islands – For the Fatherland Frontline” fund to carry out activities supporting soldiers and local people in the Truong Sa archipelago over the past years.

A delegation of HCMC’s officials will take a trip to visit and offer gifts, including essential goods, technical equipment, and means of transport with a total capital of VND5.337 billion to cadres, soldiers of the Naval Regions 2 and 5, and local people on the southwestern islands and DK1 platform on September 15-22.

The standing committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC and the management council of the “For National Seas and Islands – For the Fatherland Frontline” fund have called State agencies, organizations, individuals, and collectives to support the fund. All donations can be sent to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC at No. 55 on Mac Dinh Chi Street in District 1’s Da Kao Ward, VietinBank’s account number 118000048170.