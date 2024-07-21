National

ANNOUNCEMENT burial ceremonies for Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong

The funeral of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong will be organised in the national mourning etiquette.

He will be laid in state at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong street, Hanoi city.

The respect-paying ceremony will take place from 7am to 10pm on July 25, and from 7am to 1pm on July 26, at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong street, Hanoi city.

The memorial service will be held at 1pm on July 26 at the National Funeral Hall, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong street, Hanoi city.

The burial ceremony will take place from 3pm on the same day at Mai Dich Cemetery, Hanoi city.

At the same time, the respect-paying and memorial ceremonies for Comrade Nguyen Phu Trong will also be held at the Thong Nhat Hall in Ho Chi Minh City and at his native land in Dong Hoi commune, Dong Anh district, Hanoi city.

The Vietnam Television and Radio the Voice of Vietnam will broadcast live the ceremonies in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

During the two-day national mourning on July 25-26, national flags will be flown at half-mast at State offices and public places, and recreational and entertainment activities suspended.

THE FUNERAL BOARD

