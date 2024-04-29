An Giang uses firefighting drones to fight off wildfires in Co To Mountain

Authorities in the Mekong Delta Province of An Giang used firefighting drones carrying water to fight off wildfires in Co To Mountain.

Co To Mountain in Tri Ton District

Firemen controlled and localized the forest fire on Co To Mountain in Tri Ton District of An Giang Province on the morning of April 27, but the fire smoldering under a thick layer of vegetation broke out again yesterday morning. Worse, the fire spread to neighboring mountain areas in An Tuc and O Lam communes in Tri Ton District with dramatic speed.

According to the People's Committee Tri Ton District, due to the dry and hot weather in combination with strong winds, the fire smoldering under the thick layer of vegetation on Co To Mountain flared up again.

Chairman Nguyen Van Be Tam of Tri Ton District People's Committee said that on the afternoon of April 28 and morning of April 29, the locality continued putting the fires on Co To Mountain down.

Currently, Tri Ton District has mobilized nearly 400 forest rangers, firefighters and local inhabitants to continue battling the flames in Nui To, An Tuc, and O Lam communes.

In addition to shoulder-mounted fire extinguishers and mountain water pumps, Tri Ton District will mobilize additional drones to carry water to extinguish fires in locations where firefighters are difficult to reach.

By Thanh Nhon – Translated By Anh Quan