An Giang races to complete infrastructure on Phu Quoc island to serve APEC 2027

Among the key transport and conference projects, the runway expansion at Phu Quoc International Airport has been completed, while the VIP terminal is 96 percent complete and Terminal 2 is 72 percent complete.

Design of the conference center for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027.

The southern province of An Giang is accelerating work on 21 major projects on Phu Quoc island ahead of the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in 2027, as authorities have ordered contractors to make up for delays and meet construction deadlines.

The projects cover transport, conference facilities, urban infrastructure, water supply and resettlement areas.

According to the An Giang Provincial People’s Committee, more than VND13.6 trillion (over US$526.55 million) has been allocated for APEC-related public investment projects in 2026, with more than VND6.46 trillion, or 47.4 percent, disbursed by mid-September.

Of the 21 projects, 11 are public investment projects and 10 are being developed through public-private partnerships (PPPs) or business investment.

Among the key transport and conference projects, the runway expansion at Phu Quoc International Airport has been completed, while the VIP terminal is 96 percent complete and Terminal 2 is 72 percent complete.

The APEC Conference Complex is 69.58 percent complete and includes a conference and exhibition center, a multipurpose theatre and APEC Park.

The 19.26-kilometre DT.975 provincial road is 51.13 percent complete, while the first 17.7-kilometre section of the urban railway is 40.9 percent complete. The 2.81-kilometre APEC Boulevard is 22.4 percent complete.

Other projects include the undergrounding of technical infrastructure in Duong Dong, at 63.36 percent, and the Phu Quoc intelligent operations center, at 61.07 percent.

Chairman of the An Giang People’s Committee Ho Van Mung has set May 31, 2027, as the final completion deadline and told investors and contractors to adhere to their contractual schedules.

He also called for outstanding land-clearance issues on Phu Quoc special zone to be resolved promptly to avoid delays.

Mr. Ho Van Mung said projects in which Sun Group is an investor and contractor were generally progressing according to commitments, while urging the group to maintain schedules and address landscaping and environmental requirements.

The province said the legal framework for APEC-related projects had been strengthened following the National Assembly’s Resolution No. 41/2026/QH16, which took effect on September 1. The Prime Minister’s Decision No. 1679/QD-TTg, issued on August 28, also adjusted the list and funding sources for key projects.

One major change was the conversion of the An Thoi centralised wastewater treatment plant into a public investment project, with VND800 billion allocated for two facilities with a combined capacity of 15,000 cubic metres per day.

Construction of the APEC Multipurpose Theatre has entered a key phase, with workers installing a system of 50 supporting columns.

The 4,030-seat theatre has a total floor area of 54,680 sq.m and incorporates Vietnamese cultural motifs.

Construction began in the fourth quarter of 2025, with Sun Group as investor. About 98 percent of the reinforced-concrete structure and the 3,000-tonne roof-supporting frame have been completed, while nearly 30 of the 50 columns have been installed.

The exterior is expected to be enclosed in the fourth quarter of 2026, with interior works scheduled for completion by March 31, 2027.

Provincial authorities said construction remained under pressure from the rainy season, incomplete site handovers, relocation of electricity, water and telecommunications infrastructure, and shortages of construction materials.

Contractors have been ordered to increase working hours and deploy additional equipment and workers on delayed packages. Investors and contractors must also prepare detailed recovery schedules and identify critical activities.

Authorities said progress would be assessed against final completion deadlines, while allowing sufficient time for trial operations, technical inspections and acceptance procedures.

Contractors failing to meet their commitments will face action under their contracts and Vietnamese law.

Vietnamplus