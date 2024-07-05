A group of American students helped build houses for meager-income residents in the Central Province of Quang Ngai as part of a summer volunteer program with various meaningful activities.

American students help build houses for Quang Ngai people

The international volunteer exchange program in the summer of 2024 was organized by Putney Student Travel in collaboration with the Provincial Youth Union and the Vietnam Youth Union of Quang Ngai province. It took place in Pho Chau Commune in Duc Pho Town and Duc Chanh Commune in Mo Duc District with 36 students. The program starts from July 2 to July 24.

American students help build houses for Quang Ngai people

American students help build houses for Quang Ngai people

American students and Vietnamese young people help build houses for Quang Ngai people

American volunteer students were constructing six charity houses for poverty-stricken households in Quang Ngai Province with a total value of VND360 million (US$ 14,043) for poor families in the two localities.

In Pho Chau Commune, the American students engaged in various volunteer activities, learned about the local culture, directly assisted in building three other charitable houses, and taught English to children in the area. They also took part in experiential activities such as harvesting beans and corn, cleaning the beach, and decorating play areas for young children.

This marks the 16th year of the international summer volunteer program in Quang Ngai Province. The program serves as an opportunity for cultural exchange between American students and local youth and members of the Quang Ngai province, strengthening the friendly relations between Vietnamese young people and their peers in the United States.

American students help Quang Ngai people harvest peanut

By Nguyen Trang - Translated by Anh Quan