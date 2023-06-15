Ambassador promises to boost Vietnam-Bhutan ties

Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Nepal and Bhutan Nguyen Thanh Hai has pledged to make efforts to elevate bilateral ties.

Vietnamese Ambassador to India, Nepal and Bhutan Nguyen Thanh Hai has pledged to make efforts to elevate bilateral ties and raise mutual understanding and cooperation in areas of mutual interest such as sustainable tourism, agriculture, forestry, furniture manufacturing, apparel and services.

Presenting his credentials to King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan in the capital city of Thimpu on June 14, Hai conveyed President Vo Van Thuong’s regards and invitation to the King to visit Vietnam.

The King expressed his admiration for Vietnam's remarkable achievements in socio-economic development and the indomitable spirit of the Vietnamese people in their past struggle for national liberation and current national development.

He spoke highly of the strengthening of people-to-people exchanges, considering it a favourable basis to reinforce bilateral ties across economy, trade, investment and other areas.

He also shared the major development directions of Bhutan as the happiest country in the world.Vietnam and Bhutan have maintained a good relationship since they established diplomatic relations in January 2012. High-ranking leaders of the two countries have frequently exchanged greetings on important occasions. Vietnam currently has two projects worth US$937,000 in Bhutan.

Along with the increasing number of tourist arrivals, bilateral trade is also gradually growing following the Covid-19 pandemic.