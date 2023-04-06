All helicopter tours suspended after accident of helicopter Bell 505

Head of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam Dinh Viet Thang has just confirmed that Vietnam Helicopter Company had suspended all of its tourism exploitation activities after a helicopter crash on Ha Long Bay on the afternoon of April 5.

Besides, the viewing tours in other localities comprising Da Nang, Dien Bien, Mai Chau (Hoa Binh), Mu Cang Chai (Yen Bai) and Vung Tau – Con Dao are also ceased its exploitation upon new notification.

The helicopter tour activities have been operated by the Vietnam Helicopter Company under the Ministry of National Defense.

At the current times, the company is providing regular helicopter tours in many destinations, including Ha Long Bay, Da Nang and Vung Tau and temporary services in other localities.

The company’s service in Ha Long Bay is ranging from VND2.2 million (US$94.3) to VND6.16 million (US$264) per passenger. Specifically, as for ten- minute tour in Ha Long Bay, a ticket is provided from VND2.2 million (US$94.3) for each passenger in the front seat and VND1.92 million (US$82) per passenger in the back seat.

As for the 15-minute tour, the service will be VND3.2 million (US$137) for one passenger in the front seat and VND2.92 million (US$125) in the back seat. Regarding the longest tour of 30 minutes, the price is ranging from VND5.88 million (US$252) to VND6.16 million (US$264) following each position.

The Ha Long Bay helicopter tour is one of the first new tourism products in Vietnam which have been operated since 2020 and the CAAV is not the unit granting flying permit for the service.