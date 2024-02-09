Airport, expressways boost socio-economic growth Southeastern region

A series of key transportation projects in a row such as the expressways of Bien Hoa - Vung Tau expressway and Ben Luc - Long Thanh, the Ring Road No. 3 in Ho Chi Minh City started implementation in 2023.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha inspects the construction progress of the Long Thanh International Airport project. (Photo: Hoang Bac)

Notably, the Long Thanh airport investment and construction project in Dong Nai Province started work on April 30, 2021. The project has been creating a strong shift in population, occupations and a boost for the Southeast region’s economic and social development.

After nearly two years of land allocation serving the Long Thanh airport investment and construction project, about 1,500 out of nearly 5,500 households in total have received land plots for resettlement in the Loc An-Binh Son resettlement area.

Of these, nearly 1,000 households with more than 3,500 residents have been resettled.

With 12 hectares of recovered land, Bui Thi Vui from Binh Son Commune received compensation worth VND6 billion (US$242,569) from the State along with a land plot in the Loc An-Binh Son resettlement area to build a new house.

Her family has utilized the sidewalk in front of the house to sell beverages while their children continue working at industrial parks, allowing them to stabilize their lives.

By Hoang Bac, Phu Ngan- Translated by Huyen Huong