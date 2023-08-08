Airlines to supply 555,000 seats on upcoming National Holiday

The airlines of Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and Vietnam Air Services Company (Vasco) set to supply nearly 555,000 seats during the peak time of National Day from the end of August to September 5.

Of these, as for domestic routes, the airlines will provide some 400,000 seats, up 15 percent as usual mostly in tourism air routes connecting between Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc and so on.

Besides, the airlines shall open for selling over 155,000 seats for international routes, increasing two times over the same period last year.

The airlines recommended passengers proactively book the tickets earlier to hold appropriate tickets with the expected schedule. Besides, customers could book tickets via official agents and receive invoices to avoid fake tickets or an abnormal surge in ticket prices.

During the peak period of the upcoming holiday, the airlines also recommended their passengers perform the procedures online via the website or mobile apps or at the check-in counters at the airports to save time and avoid congestion.