Agritechnica ASIA Vietnam 2025 opens in Ho Chi Minh City

On the morning of March 12, the German Agricultural Society, commonly known as DLG, coordinated with the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment of Vietnam to organize the opening ceremony of Agritechnica ASIA Vietnam 2025, the premier trade fair for agricultural technology and innovation in Asia.

The opening ceremony was attended by representatives from the German Embassy, the Consulates General of the Netherlands and Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) along with numerous international organizations, non-governmental organizations, universities and leading enterprises in agricultural machinery and equipment sectors.

In his opening speech, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Thanh Nam expressed pleasure at the participation of the German Agricultural Society and relevant units for Agritechnica ASIA Vietnam 2025.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Thanh Nam delivers the opening speech at the Agritechnica ASIA Vietnam 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Duc Trung)

He emphasized that this event is a significant platform for experts, manufacturers, farmers and investors to connect, exchange and promote sustainable agricultural initiatives, thereby adapting to the continuously evolving conditions of agricultural production and business owing to climate change and market fluctuations.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Environment Tran Thanh Nam stated that the fair not only raises awareness among businesses and farmers about the importance of applying technology to increase productivity and value but also promotes sustainable agricultural development.

An Italian booth at the Agritechnica ASIA Vietnam 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Duc Trung)

A booth showcases agricultural products from Long An Province. (Photo: SGGP/ Duc Trung)

Additionally, it encourages creativity and innovation in the agriculture sector, as well as provides opportunities to nurture talent and intelligence.

This year, the event primarily focuses on green innovation, highlighting sustainable products, processes and farming models to address major challenges such as climate change, resource scarcity and market competition pressures.

Various agricultural machineries are displayed at the the Agritechnica ASIA Vietnam 2025. (Photo: SGGP/ Duc Trung)

Additionally, nearly 20 events and programs providing diverse perspectives on policies, science and real-world agricultural practices, encouraging productivity growth and environmental responsibility will take place.

Notably, Agritechnica ASIA Vietnam 2025 runs concurrently with HortEx Vietnam, the Southeast Asia’s premier exhibition for horticulture and professional floricultural production and processing technology.

The exhibition will last until March 14, 2025.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong