Agriculture Minister listens to farmers’ concerns

This morning in Hanoi, the President of the Vietnam Farmers' Union and the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development jointly led a forum organized for the first time to attentively hear concerns and suggestions from farmers across the country.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan at the event

At the forum, farmers' opinions centered around many important issues such as post-disaster production reconstruction, capital support and agricultural insurance. Many farmers voiced their concerns over the aftermath of recent storms and floods as many households and cooperatives faced great losses including damage to crops, livestock, to agricultural infrastructure.

Representing Phat Co Aquaculture Cooperative in Quang Ninh Province, Mr. Nguyen Sy Binh said that super typhoon Yagi caused heavy losses; as a result, each cooperative member to lose from VND5 billion (US$201,764) to VND6 billion. Although they received support from local authorities, they need support in terms of capital, debt extension, and new capital with preferential interest rates to fully restore production.

Many farmers have voiced their concerns regarding the development of green, sustainable agriculture to minimize emissions. They have suggested that the Government should implement more specific mechanisms and policies to support this production model. Additionally, many farmers have highlighted the importance of production planning, emphasizing the need for close coordination between management agencies which they supposed that it will enable farmers to not only enhance production but also ensure stable output.

At the meeting, several other farmers stressed the necessity for innovation and enhancement of the effectiveness of support programs for farmers. Hoang Van Liem, a representative of the Thien An General Service Cooperative in Yen Bai Province, emphasized the critical importance of advancing agricultural insurance, particularly given the growing complexity of natural disasters.

He suggested that it would be beneficial for the government to implement a more appropriate agricultural insurance policy, particularly to support small-scale producers and business households. This would help them feel more secure in their production activities as they know that they are protected from substantial losses in the event of natural disasters.

Farmer Nguyen Huu Anh from Ca Mau Province - an outstanding farmer in 2024 raises a question at the meeting

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Minh Hoan listened to and showed his sympathy with the losses farmers have been burdened with. He affirmed that he will continue to work with banks to ensure that capital sources quickly reach farmers, helping to restore production after natural disasters. Minister Hoan stressed that farmers' roles extend beyond mere production; thus, they also need a solid understanding of market dynamics to maximize their production profits.

A significant challenge encountered by farmers is the need to effectively plan raw material zones and ensure the preservation of agricultural products.

Director Le Anh Son of Binh Minh Cooperative in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Nong said that many farmers are having to sell coffee and pepper in bulk quantity after harvest because they do not have enough warehouses to store them; consequently, it led to a decrease in export value. Hence, he proposed that it is necessary to build standard warehouses to ensure better preservation of agricultural products, helping to increase the value and competitiveness of Vietnamese agricultural products in the international market.

Minister Le Minh Hoan sided with this proposal as he supposed that building warehouses not only helps stabilize agricultural prices but is also a long-term solution to help farmers protect the fruits of their labor. He urged cooperatives to take the initiative in building their own warehouses, rather than relying solely on the State and businesses.

In addition, he emphasized that linking production and consumption of agricultural products is an important factor to minimize financial risks and increase production value for farmers.

Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Luong Quoc Doan says at the event that today’s forum is an opportunity for all farmers to directly listen to opinions and difficulties of outstanding farmers

Land-related issues are also of concern to many farmers. Farmer Nguyen Huu Anh from Ca Mau Province shared about the difficulties in converting land use purposes from crop cultivation to aquaculture. Mr. Anh said that for many years, people in Ca Mau Province where he lives have not been able to expand production due to regulations on converting agricultural land. Thus, he suggested that local authorities should give the green light to land conversion in areas with favorable conditions for aquaculture, in order to increase production efficiency and improve the lives of farmers.

In response to the proposal of the farmer in Ca Mau Province, Minister Le Minh Hoan expressed that the 2024 Land Law has created numerous opportunities for diversifying the use of agricultural land, particularly for aquaculture and ecotourism development. He assured his commitment to collaborating with local authorities to address land-related challenges and assist farmers in maximizing the efficient utilization of land resources.

Today’s forum is part of the ninth National Farmers' Program.

The forum is considered as a platform for farmers to voice their challenges and exchange innovative solutions and collaborative approaches in agricultural production. Beyond addressing current issues, many farmers have developed sustainable and effective production models that boost the global value of Vietnamese agricultural products. These experiences provide crucial insights for cooperatives and small-scale producers to adopt and implement in the near future.

Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union Luong Quoc Doan said that today’s forum is an opportunity for all farmers to directly listen to opinions and difficulties of outstanding farmers and typical cooperatives. Valuable opinions will be compiled to propose specific policies to the Party and State to support farmers to restore and develop production, improve their lives, and at the same time promote sustainable development of Vietnamese agriculture’.

By Van Phuc - Translated By Anh Quan