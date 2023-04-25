Affected residents of Ring Road 3 construction happily resettled

Seeing the importance of Ring Road 3 to HCMC, the municipal authorities are accelerating the progress of land clearance and resident resettlement to start the construction at the end of this June.



After several inspections on land compensation and resettlement tasks in Thu Duc City and the districts of Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, Cu Chi, where Ring Road No.3 passes, HCMC People’s Committee reported that residents express their wish to quickly resettle for a stable life. Among 2,377 households affected by this project, 752 cases of resettlement.

Phan Dinh Tam from Truong Thanh Ward of Thu Duc City has over 4,000m2 of land involved in this project, and wishes for satisfying compensation from the State to afford a new house. His another 2,000m2 of land on Nguyen Xien Street is not included in this project, yet he willingly submits it to the State for resettlement sake of those in need.

The expected retrieved land in Thu Duc City for Ring Road 3 is around 102ha passing the four wards of Long Truong, Truong Thanh, Long Thanh My, and Long Binh. At present, the task of installing border poles for this surface has completed, identifying nearly 600 affected households (including 239 cases eligible for resettlement and 131 cases of having land totally retrieved).

Thu Duc City plans to send these families to Long Binh – Long Thanh My Resettlement Area – stage 2, while the 131 cases mentioned are approved to buy apartments in Block C8 on Le Van Viet Street of Tang Nhon Phu A Ward. The compensation amount reaches around VND8.5 trillion (US$360 million).

Most people from Binh Chanh District having their land affected by Ring Road No.3 project also express their agreement to resettle as long as the compensation rate is adequate to the market price, or the compensating land has the same surface area as the old one. They hope for the State’s aiding policies in job creation and resettlement arrangement close to their old place.

In Hoc Mon District, 332 cases are affected by land clearance, including 10 eligible for resettlement and 38 cases of having land totally retrieved.



Regarding compensation policies and rates as well as resettlement support, Vice Chairman of Thu Duc City People’s Committee Nguyen Huu Anh Tu shared that HCMC People’s Committee is going to approve these rates based on survey results of consultation units. Thu Duc City is cooperating with these units to collect information on market prices for related land lots and legal proofs from various sources to prepare price assessment documents to submit to HCMC People’s Committee.

Similarly, Hoc Mon District informed that the HCMC Department of Construction has already proposed to HCMC People’s Committee about two alternatives for accommodation allocation for the 32 households having their land totally retrieved but are not entitle to resettlement. They will buy apartments in either Vinh Loc B Resettlement Area (Binh Chanh District) or another 10-hectare resettlement area in Tan Thoi Nhat Ward of District 12. As to the 10 families eligible for resettlement, they will be relocated to a newly constructed area for this purpose in the district.

In a meeting to launch stage 2 of Ring Road No.3 project (land compensation and resettlement tasks), Head of the Economy-Budget Office of HCMC People’s Council Le Truong Hai Hieu stressed that affected residents should be treated like customers who are searching for new apartments. With sufficient marketing activities, they will recognize the beneficial features of the new accommodation, and thus will happily move to those places.

Even though HCMC has not announced specific land compensation rates yet, HCMC People’s Council is trying to give affected dwellers the highest possible amount in compliance with the law, while offering the lowest possible price for apartments and resettlement land lots. The land clearance and resettlement task for Ring Road No.3 must become the model for other projects in the city in the future.