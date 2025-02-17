Adjustments to Law on the NA’s Organization passed

The National Assembly (NA) on February 17 passed the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on the Organisation of the NA, under which the term extraordinary session is changed to irregular session.

Delegates press the button to approve the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on the Organisation of the NA. (Photo: SGGP)

The National Assembly (NA) on February 17 passed the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on the Organisation of the NA at its ongoing 9th extraordinary session, with all 461 present legislators, or 96.44 percent of the total number of deputies, casting “yes” votes.

Notably, the term extraordinary session is changed to irregular session.

In addition to two regular sittings each year, the legislature will organize irregular sessions at the request of the State President, the NA’s Standing Committee, the Prime Minister, or at least one-third of the deputies. These sessions are intended to promptly address urgent matters within the NA’s authority, thus meeting the needs of socio-economic development, national defense, security, and foreign affairs.

The newly passed law amends and supplements 21 articles, up four articles compared to the draft law presented to the legislature for feedback, and abolished 17 articles of the old law.

The amendments and supplementations ensure timely institutionalization of the Party's guidelines on streamlining and restructuring the organizational apparatus and personnel work, in alignment with the amendments and supplementations to the Law on Government Organisation, the Law on Organisation of Local Administration, and the Law on the Promulgation of Legal Documents.

Additionally, the law does not specify the exact number or names of the legislature's agencies. This approach is consistent with the ongoing policy of streamlining the organizational apparatus, ensuring that the structure of the agencies aligns with their functions, tasks, and authority. Among the 10 NA agencies currently, eight are directly impacted by the restructuring, while two new agencies have been established.

Vietnamplus