National

Adjustment, expansion of Hoa Lac - Hoa Binh Road approved

SGGP

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha yesterday signed a decision approving the adjustment of the investment policy for constructing Hoa Lac - Hoa Binh Road and upgrading National Highway No.6's Xuan Mai-Hoa Binh stretch.

The project will be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Accordingly, the length of Hoa Lac - Hoa Binh Road will increase from 25.69 kilometers to 23.04 kilometers; the road face will be expanded to meet expressway standards with a scale of six lanes and a designed speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

The preparation and construction phases of the project were scheduled in 2014-2028.

The project has been built since 2014 and put into operation in 2018. The expansion project is set for 2023-2028, and is expected to be completed and operational in 2028.

The project contract is expected to span from 2015 to 2051.

The adjusted investment is estimated at approximately VND10,475 billion (US$411 million), including VND2,476 billion (US$9.7 million) having been invested in construction of the project and around VND7,999 trillion (US$314 million) for the expansion phase.

By Lam Nguyen- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

adjustment and expansion Hoa Lac - Hoa Binh Road upgrade of National Highway No.6 PPP model

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn