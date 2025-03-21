Adjustment, expansion of Hoa Lac - Hoa Binh Road approved

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha yesterday signed a decision approving the adjustment of the investment policy for constructing Hoa Lac - Hoa Binh Road and upgrading National Highway No.6's Xuan Mai-Hoa Binh stretch.

The project will be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

Accordingly, the length of Hoa Lac - Hoa Binh Road will increase from 25.69 kilometers to 23.04 kilometers; the road face will be expanded to meet expressway standards with a scale of six lanes and a designed speed of 100 kilometers per hour.

The preparation and construction phases of the project were scheduled in 2014-2028.

The project has been built since 2014 and put into operation in 2018. The expansion project is set for 2023-2028, and is expected to be completed and operational in 2028.

The project contract is expected to span from 2015 to 2051.

The adjusted investment is estimated at approximately VND10,475 billion (US$411 million), including VND2,476 billion (US$9.7 million) having been invested in construction of the project and around VND7,999 trillion (US$314 million) for the expansion phase.

