Additional passenger station on North-South express railway project proposed

The Chairman of the provincial People's Committee has proposed competent authority to study the addition of a passenger station to the investment policy of the North-South express railway project.

The information was provide by the Office of the People's Committee of Nghe An Province.

Accordingly, the distance between Vinh station and Thanh Hoa station is currently 130 kilometers long, nearly double the average distance of 76 kilometers between stations on the entire route.

On the other hand, there are two options to place more stations in Nghi Son Economic Zone in Thanh Hoa Province or Hoang Mai Town in Nghe An Province which not only ensures the distance but also creates a driving force for the development of regional links.

The North-South express railway project through the Central province of Nghe An has a length of about 85 kilometers, passing through five districts and towns including Hoang Mai, Quynh Luu, Dien Chau, Nghi Loc and Hung Nguyen.

The railway station is located in Hung Tay Commune in Hung Nguyen District, neighboring National Highway 1A to the west and North-South Expressway to the east.

By Duy Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong