Additional 2,000 train tickets on sale for Tet holidays

The Saigon Railway Transport Joint Stock Company (Saratrans) has initially added 2,000 tickets for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays.

The tickets for trips departed on the peak days from February 5 to 19 (on the 26th day of the last month to the 10th day of the first month of the lunar calendar) can be purchased online at www.dsvn.vn, vetau.com.vn, or at the train stations or authorized ticket agents, through the Ticket Hotline and the Customer Hotline at 19001520, 19000109 or mobile apps such as Momo, VNpay, ZaloPay, Viettelpay.

According to General Director of Saratrans Thai Van Truyen, as of present, the total number of tickets sold during Tet was about 265,000. Pre-Tet tickets are still available for all days, including, before January 30-31, February 1, 8 and 9 (on the 20th, 21st, 22nd and 29th, and 30th of the last month of the lunar calendar).

There are few tickets for mainly soft seats and extra seats on trains to all stations from February 2 to 7 (from the 23rd day to the 28th day of the last month of the lunar calendar).

There are still tickets on trains departing on February 10-13 (on the 1st day to the 4th day of the first month of the lunar calendar), and February 18 (on the 9th day of the first month of the lunar calendar) to onward.

There is a small number of soft and extra seats on trips departing from February 14-17 (on the 5th day to the 8th day of the first month of the lunar calendar).

Passengers should arrive at the station 30 minutes before departure for check-in procedures.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh