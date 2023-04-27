ACV fined VND270 million for air pollution when constructing Long Thanh Airport

The Inspectorate of the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry decided on a fine to Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) – investor of stage 1 of Long Thanh Airport project - for air pollution during the construction project.



The fine of VND270 million (US$11,500) is because during construction, ACV has not arranged any temporary reservoirs to store rainwater or drainage ditches for rainwater flow; nor has it reinforced embankments and slopes or built sedimentation lakes to treat sewage before releasing it to neighboring streams in the area to store excessive excavated soil (with a surface area of 722ha).

Meanwhile, the building unit has not regularly and continuously sprayed water at assigned locations to minimize negative impacts of construction to the environment as approved in the environment impact report, leading to dust accumulation and dispersion to the surrounding area.

Therefore, the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry asked that ACV immediately apply suitable measures to reduce dust while decrease workload at peak hours of strong dust accumulation. ACV is also requested to add more solutions during its land leveling work to ensure the minimum dust release onto the atmosphere.