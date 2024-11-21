Abyei Education Minister moved by Vietnamese peacekeepers' support for education

The Abyei Minister of Education was moved by the Vietnamese peacekeepers' support for education in the region.

The female soldiers who are performing peacekeeping mission in Abyei give candy to local children

The third Engineer Team and the working group to perform peacekeeping missions at the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) yesterday held a meeting to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of Vietnamese Teachers' Day (20 November).

The meeting was attended by the Command of the third Engineer Team, the UNISFA Working Group, the Minister of Education and the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Abyei Region, along with the commanders and representatives of the working group.

Lieutenant Colonel Pham Van Hao, Commander of the third Engineer Team, honored the Vietnamese tradition of respecting and expressing gratitude to teachers. This included the teachers working at the UNISFA Mission, who have contributed to training English for soldiers and improving the quality of education for local children.

Over the course of its two deployments with UNISFA, the Vietnamese Engineering Team has made significant contributions to local education. The Team has built and reinforced classrooms, providing much-needed infrastructure for students.

Additionally, they have donated essential teaching equipment and school supplies, directly benefiting the students' learning experience. These efforts have been highly commended by the Minister of Education and UNISFA Mission leadership, serving as a testament to the compassionate spirit of the Vietnamese soldiers and their dedication to fostering goodwill with the local population.

At the meeting, the Minister of Education of the Abyei region expressed his gratitude to the officers and staff of the Vietnamese armed forces for always loving, sharing and helping the local people, especially students.

By Mai An - Translated by Dan Thuy