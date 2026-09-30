78-year-old teacher honored by PM for teaching disadvantaged children

Ms. Nguyen Thi Ba, 78, has spent more than a decade teaching at a free charity class, helping children learn to read and write while also teaching them about right and wrong.

On the afternoon of September 29, Chairman Vo Van Minh of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council and Nguyen Thu Cuc, Secretary of the Thu Dau Mot Ward Party Committee presented a Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister to elderly teacher Nguyen Thi Ba.

Chairman Vo Van Minh presents the certificate of merit to teacher Nguyen Thi Ba

Old teacher Nguyen Thi Ba, who currently lives in Thu Dau Mot Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, received the Prime Minister’s Certificate of Merit for her achievements in studying and following the thought, morality and lifestyle of President Ho Chi Minh.

The ceremony was held by the Thu Dau Mot Ward administration during an expanded conference of the Thu Dau Mot Ward Party Committee for the 2025-2030 term.

A former elementary school teacher, teacher Nguyen Thi Ba retired in 2003 and later sold lottery tickets. During those years, she encountered many children who could not attend school and instead had to accompany their parents in selling lottery tickets.

Moved by the challenges faced by disadvantaged children, teacher Nguyen Thi Ba began volunteering at a charity class in Thu Dau Mot Ward in 2016, hoping to help them gain basic literacy skills.

The class currently has six students, all of whom earn a living by selling lottery tickets during the day before attending lessons in the evening.

Through her volunteer work, the elderly female teacher has sought to provide these children with opportunities to learn to read and write, helping them build a stronger foundation for the future.

Earlier, at the beginning of the new school year, a Ho Chi Minh City delegation led by Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, visited the class on the evening of September 7 to give gifts and encourage the teacher and students.

During the visit, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong presented teacher Nguyen Thi Ba with a laptop for teaching. The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training and the Thu Dau Mot Ward administration also gave the teacher and students textbooks, school supplies and mooncakes.

Related News Ho Chi Minh City leaders visit charity class run by 78-year-old teacher

By Thao Nguyen - Translated by Anh Quan