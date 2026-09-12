HCMC sends five contestants to 48th WorldSkills Competition in Shanghai

On the afternoon of September 11, Cao Thang Technical College in Ho Chi Minh City held a send-off ceremony for contestants who will compete at the 48th WorldSkills Competition, to be held in Shanghai, China, in 2026.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong gives flower bunches to contestants. Photo: Dang Trinh

This year, the Vietnamese delegation has 12 contestants competing in 11 skill categories. Ho Chi Minh City has five contestants competing in four categories: Mechatronics, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, Mechanical Engineering CAD, and Fashion Technology.

For this year's competition, Cao Thang Technical College trained four contestants: Nguyen Tien Phat in Mechanical Engineering CAD, Dao Tien Phuc in Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, and Luu Nhat Hao and Nguyen Nhut An in Mechatronics. Pham Thi Ngoc Hue, who will compete in Fashion Technology, was selected and trained by Nguyen Tat Thanh Intermediate School in coordination with Ho Chi Minh City College of Technology. Experts have provided continuous training for the contestants for nearly a year.

The 2026 WorldSkills Competition is being held on a large scale, with more than 1,400 contestants from over 70 countries and territories competing in 64 skill categories.

Speaking at the send-off ceremony, Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong of the HCMC People's Committee emphasized that the competition has stringent requirements, requiring contestants to demonstrate their skills using modern equipment, machinery and technology.

Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong urged the contestants to have confidence in the knowledge and skills they have acquired through training, remain calm, focus on each operation and respond flexibly to situations. He expressed his hope that the contestants would compete honestly and in the spirit of good sportsmanship, serving as young ambassadors to promote the image of Vietnam and its friendly, dynamic and creative people.

The city Vice Chairman also called for the training model to be expanded and for experience from training and competing in skills competitions to be shared, helping develop a young skilled workforce meeting regional and international standards. He also proposed that contestants and experts achieving outstanding results be commended.

He further called on the HCMC Department of Education and Training, together with other departments and agencies, to expand the model and share training and competition experience from skills competitions, helping develop a young skilled workforce meeting regional and international standards.

Le Thi Hang, Deputy Director General of the Department of Continuing Education and Vocational Education, under the Ministry of Education and Training, said the WorldSkills Competition is the world's premier and most prestigious skills competition, primarily for young people aged 22 and under. It brings together the most outstanding contestants from countries and territories around the world. The participation of Vietnamese experts and contestants at this international competition is clear evidence of the continuing improvement in the quality of training for a highly skilled workforce.

Vietnam has participated in the competition since 2007. The majority of its contestants have been students from vocational education and higher education institutions. Vietnam has won medals in such categories as IT Software Solutions, CNC Milling and CNC Turning, as well as numerous Medallions for Excellence in other skill categories. Deputy Director General Le Thi Hang also expressed her hope that HCMC will continue to lead the country in developing vocational education and youth skills.

Representing the contestants, student Nguyen Tien Phat expressed his determination to maintain confidence, composure, honesty and discipline, and to strictly comply with the regulations. He pledged to put into practice the knowledge, skills and experience gained through study and training; be precise in every operation and every product; and give his utmost effort in every minute of competition.

He also pledged to uphold the positive image of Vietnamese vocational students by demonstrating professionalism, a sense of responsibility, a willingness to learn, and respect for experts, teammates and contestants from countries around the world.

By Dang Trinh - Translated by Anh Quan