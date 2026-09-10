Parents experience substantial relief securing necessary schoolbooks

Thanks to increased supply, textbook fever in HCMC has noticeably cooled down as publishing house staff successfully assisted parents in securing educational materials without protracted waits.

VEPH staff in HCMC is guiding parents in buying textbooks on September 10 morning

At precisely 8:00 a.m. on September 10, the headquarters of Vietnam Education Publishing House (VEPH) in HCMC (at 231 Nguyen Van Cu Street, Cho Quan Ward) no longer witnessed protracted queues stretching to the front gate of people waiting to buy textbooks.

Compared to recent peak days, the sheer volume of parents alongside students arriving to secure textbooks has seen a tangible decrease. Currently, the overarching demand from buyers is strictly concentrated on a few specific titles.

VEPH headquarters’ gate in HCMC at 8:00 a.m. on September 10

Observations of the purchasing situation this morning indicated that VEPH staff had been significantly reinforced. They provided comprehensive support for parents right from registering desired titles to retrieving materials or paying for the books, which effectively helped buyers dodge considerable waiting times.

Frenzied crowds no longer seen at VEPH headquarters in HCMC like in recent days

For Ms. Vo Nhu Ngoc, a resident in Chanh Hung Ward, HCMC, the situation brought substantial relief. She explained that she had managed to grab a full set for her child a few days prior; however, she returned today to buy an extra 8th-grade set to send back to her hometown for a nephew currently studying in Ca Mau. Thanks to a drastic drop in buyers alongside efficient staff assistance, it only took her a mere 10 minutes to grab the required textbooks.

Parents alongside students are securing textbooks at VEPH headquarters in HCMC on September 10 morning

Similarly, Ms. My Le, residing in Binh Tri Dong Ward, HCMC, brought her 4th-grade son along because she was genuinely worried they’d still face a protracted wait despite arriving early. This marks her third trip to secure study materials, but up until now, she hasn’t secured enough books for her kids.

“My child is still missing three specific textbooks, namely History, Geography, Informatics, alongside Vietnamese Volume 1. Compared to previous times battling frenzied crowds, I bought books much easier plus faster this morning,” this parent noted.

Parents are double-checking newly purchased textbooks

Ms. Nguyen Nhu Quynh, a representative of VEPH, stated that to alleviate severe congestion while supporting parents, the unit mobilized its entire staff force from 7:00 a.m., roughly an hour earlier than usual. Currently, fresh textbook supplies are continually being transported in.

“The vast majority of titles have secured supply, though some specific books are still experiencing localized shortages while undergoing supplementary printing. It’s expected that by September 20, any missing titles will be fully provided to parents alongside students. Specifically for 10th-grade textbooks, VEPH arranged a separate guidance desk to assist parents in selecting the correct books according to the specific subjects their children registered for,” the VEPH representative informed.

The parents successfully secured textbooks for her child on September 10 morning

Furthermore, buyers with pressing needs are also instructed on placing online orders. Parents can purchase textbooks via digital channels of VEPH-affiliated units at two specific addresses of dautuxuatbangiaoduc.vn or phuongnamretail.vn

Separate desk arranged for 10th-grade textbooks to assist parents needing specific books

The VEPH representative strongly advised that for those parents who’ve registered to buy books at school but haven’t received a full set, they should continue waiting for the school to update its supply to avoid overlapping purchases. While waiting for printed versions, students can essentially utilize PDF copies to exploit free digital learning resources on VEPH’s system at taphuan.nxbgd.vn

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By Thu Tam – Translated by Thanh Tam