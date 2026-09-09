Ho Chi Minh City schools adopt flexible lunch, midday rest arrangements

Ho Chi Minh City schools are implementing flexible arrangements for students as they work to launch or finalize school lunch and midday care programs at the start of the 2026-2027 academic year.

Students at Hiep Tan Primary School in Phu Thanh Ward have lunch during the first week of the new academic year.

Several primary and secondary schools across the city had either begun lunch service and midday care programs or arranged temporary spaces for students to rest at lunchtime on Sep 9, while formal lunch services were being finalized.

At Dang Tran Con Primary School in Vinh Hoi Ward, the timetable was adjusted for the first week of the new school year. First- and second-graders attend morning classes only, while third-graders have morning classes plus one afternoon session a week. Fourth- and fifth-graders attend morning classes and two afternoon sessions each week.

Several renovation projects are nearing completion, but the school has yet to launch its lunch program as hygiene and safety requirements remain unmet.

An earlier school notice had required students in all five grades to attend both morning and afternoon sessions before the lunch service became available. Under that schedule, students in grades one to three were dismissed at 10:35 a.m. and returned for afternoon classes before leaving at 4:25 p.m. Students in grades four and five finished at 10:45 a.m. and 4:35 p.m.

To support families unable to pick up their children at midday, the school has assigned teachers to supervise students resting in classrooms. Parents are asked to prepare packed lunches for their children.

Students at Dang Tran Con Primary School in Vinh Hoi Ward are provided with classroom rest areas at lunchtime if their parents are unable to pick them up.

Elsewhere, Hiep Tan Primary School in Phu Thanh Ward has taken a different approach.

Principal Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet said that under new requirements this academic year, documents submitted by food suppliers must be reviewed by ward-level People's Committees, including checks on their legal status and food quality, before suppliers of ingredients and prepared meals are selected for local schools in line with the Prime Minister's Directive No. 33/CT-TTg.

Students at Hiep Tan Primary School in Phu Thanh Ward have lunch during the first week of the new academic year.

Phu Thanh Ward, however, has allowed schools to begin their lunch programs first, with inspections, document reviews and formal approvals to follow. The move is intended to avoid disruption at the beginning of the school year.

Hiep Tan Primary School was established for the 2026-2027 school year through the merger of Hiep Tan and Duy Tan primary schools. It has 2,177 students, including 1,356 registered for school lunches.

Meals are prepared on site at both the main and satellite campuses rather than cooked at one location and transported to the other, helping reduce costs and minimize food-safety risks. A vice principal at each campus oversees the lunch program.

Students at Hiep Tan Primary School in Phu Thanh Ward have lunch during the first week of the new academic year.

Hoa Hung and Chanh Hung wards have adopted similar flexible arrangements.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Trung, Head of the Culture and Social Affairs Division under the Hoa Hung Ward People's Committee, said schools were allowed to select food suppliers and sign temporary contracts to ensure lunch services could begin promptly and meet parents' needs.

Starting next week, ward authorities will conduct on-site inspections covering food safety, disease prevention, and other requirements. Schools that meet the standards will receive formal approval, while those that fail to comply may be required to change suppliers.

Related News Administrative hurdles delay lunch services at some Ho Chi Minh City schools

By Thu Tam – Translated by Thuy Doan