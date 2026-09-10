Schools across Ho Chi Minh City rush to ensure textbooks reach every student

Schools across Ho Chi Minh City began distributing textbooks and arranging borrowing options, ensuring students without textbooks could access learning materials through libraries, electronic resources, and teacher support.

Many schools in Ho Chi Minh City yesterday distributed textbooks to students and made arrangements to help students borrow or purchase additional textbooks if they did not yet have them.

Students at Bui Thi Xuan HIgh School borrow book from the library (Photo: Thu Tam)

On September 9, the library of Bui Thi Xuan High School in Ben Thanh Ward distributed textbooks to students. Nearly 700 of the school's 2,200 students registered to borrow textbooks.

Also on September 9, Marie Curie High School in Xuan Hoa Ward notified all parents that the school library had been distributing textbooks on weekdays and that some parents and students had yet to collect their books. The library will continue distributing books until 4:30 p.m. on September 11, 2026.

At Vo Thi Sau High School in Gia Dinh Ward, 37 students registered to borrow textbooks for the 2026-2027 school year. Students borrowed individual titles rather than complete sets, and all students who registered to borrow books had received the full number of books they requested.

Principal Trinh Hoang Quan of Vo Thi Sau High School said students who did not register to purchase or borrow textbooks from the school and still did not have all the necessary books would receive learning materials from teachers during September.

Parents continue buying textbooks for their children at bookstores across Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: Hoang Hung)

At Tran Van On Middle School in Tan Dinh Ward, textbook distribution begins on September 10 for students who registered to borrow them.

Principal Nguyen Doan Trang of Tran Van On Middle School said the supplier has not yet delivered all the titles on the school's order list. Therefore, the school will first distribute the titles that have already been supplied, while the remaining titles will be distributed in the following days.

The principal affirmed that students' learning would not be affected because homeroom teachers had already instructed them to use electronic textbooks.

In addition, subject teachers are proactively providing reference materials and digital learning resources through educational software while students wait for their books.

At Hiep Tan Elementary School in Phu Thanh Ward, principal Nguyen Thi Minh Nguyet said more than 20 students had registered to borrow textbooks.

The school is contacting the book supplier and expects textbooks to be available for students to borrow in the coming weeks. While waiting for the books, teachers will send links to electronic textbooks for parents and students to use for learning.

By Thu Tam - Translated by Anh Quan