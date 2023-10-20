78 survivors together with 2 bodies from sunk boats taken to shore

The naval force has just handed over 83 fishermen and two bodies of fishermen in distress of squid fishing boats being sunk at the sea.

The naval ship carrying the fishermen docked at the sea port in Tam Giang Commune, Nui Thanh District, Quang Nam Province at 2 p.m. on October 20 to hand over them to the border guards and local authorities according to regulations.

At the ceremony of handing over the fishermen, the leaders of the Party Committee and People's Committee of Quang Nam Province, departments, local agencies and the naval force offered gifts to the families of fishermen in the distress with more than VND100 million (US$4,083) and shared the loss and pain with families of the victims.

Currently, officers and soldiers on two naval ships No.471 and No.735 have been striving to coordinate with other forces to continue searching for missing fishermen at the sea.

Previously, rogue waves and cyclones sank two squid fishing boats carrying about 93 fishermen from Quang Nam Province off the Spratly Islands at night of October 16 and the dawn of October 17 respectively.

Initially, the incident caused one dead, 79 rescued and 13 missing.