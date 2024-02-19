7 border gates in Lang Son Province get back to normal operation

The Lang Son Border Gate Economic Zone Management Board reported that all seven border gates in Lang Son Province resumed operations normally after suspension for the Lunar New Year.

Container trucks carry goods for clear customs at border gates in Lang Son Province after Tet holiday. (Photo: VOV1)

Previously, the Chinese side announced the temporary suspension of customs clearance procedures for goods at border gates in Lang Son and Quang Ninh provinces from February 10 to February 13 for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, and re-operation from February 14 to February 17 for container trucks performed import and export registration before the Tet holiday.

Additionally, from February 18, customs clearance of import and export goods will return to normal operation.

Up to now, customs clearance for import and export activities at all seven border gates in the Northern province of Lang Son, namely Huu Nghi (Friendship), Dong Dang, Chi Ma, Coc Nam, Na Hinh and sub-border gates Tan Thanh and Na Nua has been resumed simultaneously.

