530 cases, 1,858 accused nationwide prosecuted for crime of corruption

A conference to review the works and operation of the provincial-level steering committees on anti-corruption over the past year took place in the morning of June 19.

The Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption hosted the conference both in-person and online, with the participation of more than 300 delegates at the headquarters of the Party Central Committee and 2,200 delegates attending online from all over the country.

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, Head of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena chaired the event.

The conference aimed at sharing experiences, giving instructions to solve difficulties and obstacles as well as finding solutions to improve the operational efficiency of the provincial-level steering committees for the fight against corruption at localities and grassroots levels.

Speaking at the conference, Permanent Deputy Chief of the Central Commission for Internal Affairs Vo Van Dung reported that after the establishment, the provincial-level steering committees on anti-corruption have detected many violations through inspection and supervision and gave proposals for handling many Party organizations and Party members that have violated regulations.

Of these, the anti-corruption steering committees of Lam Dong, Nghe An, Lang Son provinces and Can Tho, Hai Phong cities have conducted many inspections and supervisions, persistently fighted against corruption and negative sign.

It was reported that 1,132 accused are officials and Party members, 15 Party organizations and nearly 80 officers and civil servants of state agencies in charge of anti-corruption works prosecuted for the crime of corruption.

Many localities detected, prosecuted, investigated and strictly handled large-scale corruption cases with those who are officers under the Standing Committee of the provincial-level Party Committees and the municipal-level Party Committee, including former Party Secretaries, former Chairmen, and Vice Chairmen of provincial People's Committees, standing members of provincial Party Committees, directors of departments, Secretaries and Chairmen of People's Committee of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Yen, Khanh Hoa, Thanh Hoa, Lao Cai, Hoa Binh, Quang Ninh, Ha Nam, Da Nang, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Dong Nai, An Giang and so on without any exception.

The provincial-level steering committees have concentrated on directing and strengthening the inspection, supervision and settlement of complaints and denunciations; thereby promptly correcting deviations and strictly handling Party organizations, officials and Party members who violated.

The committees are progressing with prosecution for new 530 cases with 1,858 accused for the crime of corruption, increasing 1.5 times in the number of cases and more than 800 arrested compared to 2021.