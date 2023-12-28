500,000 farming households supported to display products on e-commerce platform

Chairman of the Vietnam Farmers' Union Luong Quoc Doan affirmed at least 500,000 farming households are supported to display their products on the e-commerce platforms.

At the eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Union

The eighth National Congress of the Vietnam Farmers' Union yesterday held a closing session and introduced the Central Executive Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Union for the term 2023-2028 at the Hanoi-based National Convention Center.

The Congress conducted the first conference, elected 18 members of the Standing Committee, and the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Central Executive Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Union. This year, Mr. Luong Quoc Doan was re-elected Chairman of the Central Executive Committee of the Vietnam Farmers' Union and his four vice presidents including Pham Tien Nam, Dinh Khac Dinh, Bui Thi Thom and Nguyen Xuan Dinh were also re-elected.

Chairing the press conference right after the congress, Mr. Luong Quoc Doan said that the 2023-2028 term sets the following goals such as supporting at least 500,000 farming households to display their agricultural products on e-commerce platforms.

Moreover, over 97 percent of the union's members buy health insurance and the union will encourage its 300,000 members or more to participate in voluntary social insurance.

The Congress has proposed seven main tasks and solutions for the 2023-2028 term focusing on three breakthrough tasks including the approach to gather and unite farmers, the development of collective economics in the agriculture sector and improving qualifications and skills for farmers and association officials at all levels.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan