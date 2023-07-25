50 households receive land compensation in Duong Quang Ham St. project

Go Vap District People’s Committee yesterday distributed land compensation for the first 50 households affected by Duong Quang Ham Street upgrade project.



The project to expand and upgrade Duong Quang Ham Street (the section from Binh Thanh District to the Cultural Park) passes Wards 5, 6, and 7 of Go Vap District. 425 cases have their land lot partially or totally retrieved.

The total surface area of land clearance is estimated at nearly 49,000m2. The total approved amounts for compensation and resettlement support are VND1.74 trillion (US$73.92 million). In this first round of land compensation distribution, VND142 billion ($6 million) was successfully distributed to 50 households.

The project aims at addressing frequent traffic congestion and synchronizing the general traffic load with the streets of Phan Van Tri, Nguyen Thai Son, and Le Duc Tho. This will both increase the urban beauty in the area and better serve local residents there.

Go Vap District tries to deliver land compensation for 400 cases (accounting for 95 percent) at the end of 2023 and to receive land lots from 320 cases (75.35 percent).