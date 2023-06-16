5 key traffic locations to link HCMC – Binh Duong Province receive investment

The delegation of HCMC People’s Committee yesterday had a working session with Binh Duong Province in Di An City to promote inter-regional link projects.

In the meeting, Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai suggested that the HCMC Department of Planning and Architecture and Department of Transport collaborate with the local authorities of bordering areas between HCMC and Binh Duong Province to consider Binh Duong Province’s proposals based on the harmonious development of both sides.

As to the recommendation on exploiting the advantages of the part along Saigon River, Chairman Mai suggested that both sides update necessary information to distribute announcements and then implement consistently.

HCMC People’s Committee agrees with the proposal of Thu Duc City People’s Committee on investments in traffic infrastructure at five major locations of:

_Dao Trinh Nhat Street (in Thu Duc City) – An Binh Street (in Di An City);

_The section of DT.743B Street linking to Binh Chieu Street and HCMC – Thu Dau Mot – Chon Thanh – Thu Duc City Expressway and the section of DT.743B Street in Thuan An City;

_The projected street section in the South of Linh Trung 2 Export Processing Zone (Thu Duc City) and Vinh Phu 32 Street (Thuan An City);

_The section of N3 Street (Thu Duc City) and Vinh Phu 41 Street (Thuan An City);

_The section of N1 Street (Thu Duc City) and Binh Hoa 1 Street (Thuan An City).

On the same day, HCMC People’s Committee held a press release on the progress of HCMC Ring Road 3 project and the groundbreaking ceremony for this project. The Transport Ministry is scheduled to cooperate with HCMC, Ba Ria – Vung Tau Province, and Dak Lak Province to hold this ceremony as well as the ones for Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway project, Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway on June 18. At the HCMC bridge point, the ceremony is planned to happen on 9A Street in Long Binh Ward of Thu Duc City.