4th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese wraps up

The 4th World Conference of Overseas Vietnamese (OV) officially concluded in the capital city on August 22 afternoon, successfully completing the agenda and planned activities.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs’ certificates of merit and the SCOVA’s commendations are presented to individuals and groups in Vietnam and overseas who have made significant, exemplary contributions to OV-related work at the event (Photo: VNA)

Summarizing the results of the conference, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang noted that it saw Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attending the opening session and delivering a keynote address at its 2024 forum of OV intellectuals and experts. The event attracted over 200 representatives from ministries, sectors and various central and local agencies, political and social organisations, universities, business associations, former leaders of the ministry, and Vietnamese ambassadors to Japan, Australia, and Thailand.

Notably, the conference welcomed 400 OV delegates from more than 40 countries and territories. The organising committee received over 100 submissions from domestic agencies and Vietnamese diplomatic missions abroad, including more than 70 papers from overseas Vietnamese, offering valuable insights on high technology, economy, trade, investment, national unity, legal policies, culture, and the Vietnamese language.

During the event, OV businesses and organizations signed 10 memorandums of understanding with domestic agencies, organizations, and enterprises in many fields such as technology transfer, human resources training, and media.

Hang, who is also Chairwoman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOVA), said that efforts concerning the Vietnamese community abroad would continue to be comprehensively and robustly implemented to meet the demand of national development in the new context, in line with the trust and expectations of the more than 6 million Vietnamese living abroad.

She expressed her hope that the community will continue to uphold the tradition of solidarity, adhere to laws and actively integrate and contribute to the development of their host countries, and maintain their cultural identity and the Vietnamese language. She also encouraged them to stay connected with their homeland and continue contributing to the nation's construction and development.

On this occasion, the Minister of Foreign Affairs’ certificates of merit and the SCOVA’s commendations were presented to individuals and groups in Vietnam and overseas who have made significant, exemplary contributions to OV-related work.

Vietnamplus