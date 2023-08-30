48th HCMC Traditional Art Photo Exhibition opens

Photographer Do Tuan Hung won the golden medal for his photo themed “Vietnam- Diem den cua nhung sieu du thuyen” (Vietnam- a destination for luxurious cruise ships) at the 48th HCMC Traditional Art Photo Contest.

Photographer Le Anh Tuan got the silver medal for the picture titled “Don anh binh minh” (Welcoming the sunrise).

The award ceremony of the 48th HCMC Traditional Art Photo Contest and an exhibition displaying award-winning works were held by the HCMC Photography Association on August 29.

This year’s event attracted 3,855 submissions from 333 authors from 45 cities and provinces throughout the country. The contest included three categories, freestyle images (portraits, landscapes, daily activities, still life, nature, and ideas), contrast black and white photos, black and white adjustments in affinity photos.

The organization board selected 140 artworks to display at the exhibition.