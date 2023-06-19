3,500 major energy consumers in VN must carry out emission inventory

The Central Office of the Vietnam Association for Clean Water and Environment has just cooperated with relevant agencies to launch the campaign ‘Race to net zero – Commercial Opportunities and Responsibilities of Businesses in the Carbon Market’.



Statistics reveal that on average, Vietnam receives a damage of US$10 billion from climate change, equal to 3.2 percent of its national GDP. The total economic expenses for climate-change-related issues can reach $523 billion in 2050.

Notably, the volume of greenhouse gas emissions per capita in Vietnam has quadrupled this century, and is worryingly maintaining this growth speed, which is the fastest in the world.

Chairman Nguyen Linh Ngoc of the Central Office of the Vietnam Association for Clean Water and Environment said that the Government has specific regulations on industries and fields that have to perform emission inventory and reduce emissions, namely energy, transportation, construction, industrial – agricultural – forestry processes, and land use.

It is estimated that about 120,000 businesses nationwide, including 3,500 major energy consumers must carry out emission inventory and develop corresponding measures to turn their emission amount to zero percent by 2050.