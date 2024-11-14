3,000km of North-South expressway need to be completed by 2025: Minister

It will take significant effort and focus from the Ministry of Transport and local authorities to achieve the goal of completing 3,000 kilometres of the North-South expressway by 2025, according to Minister Nguyen Van Thang.

Work underway on the North-South expressway project, Eastern phase 2021-2025 (Photo: VietnamPlus)

At an online meeting on October 10 to review the progress of the expressway projects scheduled for completion in 2025, Minister Thang commended the efforts of investors, project management boards, and local authorities in addressing land and material issues and optimizing construction progress. However, he noted that some projects are still not making the expected advancement.

Therefore, he asked investors, project management boards, and local authorities to elevate their commitment, identify difficulties, and promptly solve any issues within their authority. They are also charged with proposing solutions to competent authorities for appropriate settlement.

Project management boards need to coordinate with local authorities to change land use rights to accelerate progress in forested sections of the North-South expressway project such as Vung Ang-Bung, Hoai Nhon-Quy Nhon, and Van Phong-Nha Trang.

The minister instructed contractors to closely monitor the progress of the component projects of the southern part of the North-South expressway scheduled for completion by April 30, 2025. All work related to the roadbed, bridges, and tunnels must be completed by December 31, 2024, in order to facilitate the construction of the roadway and traffic safety systems.

Special attention should be paid to the issue of construction materials for the projects, Thang stated, noting that investors must carefully calculate their requirements, in the context of material shortages.

On August 18, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh launched a 500-day emulation campaign to complete the 3,000km of expressways, so project management boards and construction teams are pushing hard to finish the projects early.

Work underway on a bridge on North-South expressway project, Eastern phase 2021-2025 (Photo: VietnamPlus)

According to the Ministry of Transport, Vietnam has constructed around 2,000 kilometres of expressways so far.

The total length of the expressways that need to be completed by 2025 is 1,172 kilometers, including 1,104 kilometers scheduled for completion in 2025 and 68 kilometers planned for completion in 2026, with the goal being expedited to completion next year.

Ten component projects of the expressway’s eastern motorways are expected to be completed three to six months ahead of schedule. The highways include the exhaustive list of the Bai Vot – Ham Nghi motorway, along with Ham Nghi – Vung Ang, Vung Ang – Bung, Bung – Van Ninh, Van Ninh – Cam Lo, Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon, Hoai Nhon – Quy Nhon, Quy Nhon – Chi Thanh, Chi Thanh – Van Phong, and the Van Phong – Nha Trang stretch.

According to the management board of the Chi Thanh – Van Phong project in Phu Yen province, the cost is over VND10.7 trillion (US$433.6 million). More than 1,800 workers and nearly 740 pieces of equipment have been mobilized for the project, and nearly 60 percent of the workload has been fulfilled so far.

As for the Van Phong – Nha Trang project in Khanh Hoa province, the management board and contractors confirmed they are accelerating construction to allow traffic in April next year, six months earlier than the deadline set by the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, the construction crew of more than 4,000 people have worked around the clock on the Quang Ngai – Hoai Nhon project in Quang Ngai and Binh Dinh provinces. Contractor Deo Ca Group JSC said that it is expecting to complete 61 percent of the workload by the end of this year.

Contractors have finished 56 percent and 37 percent respectively of the workload of the Van Ninh – Cam Lo running through Quang Binh and Quang Tri provinces, and Can Tho – Ca Mau running through the five Mekong localities of Can Tho, Hau Giang, Bac Lieu, Kien Giang, and Ca Mau.

Vietnamplus