300 delegates join sixth congress of Vietnam Public Sector Union in Hanoi

The sixth congress of the Vietnam Public Sector Union under the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), term 2023-2028, was opened and proceeded to the first working session in the capital city of Hanoi on September 30.

According to Deputy Chairman of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor, Chairman of Vietnam Public Sector Union Ngo Duy Hieu, the congress is an important political forum for labor union members and employees in the whole bloc with the participation of 300 delegates representing more than 84,000 labor union members, cadres, public servants, officials, employees working at Central agencies and enterprises, political-social unions and so on.

The congress taking place in two days on September 30 and October 1 aims at reviewing the implementation results of the Resolution of the 2018-2023 tenure, identifying targets, responsibilities and solutions to pursue during the 2023 – 2028 tenure, reviewing the leadership and direction of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Public Sector Union for the 2018-2023 tenure, electing the Executive Committee for the 2018-2023 tenure, contributing and collecting ideas and comments to submit to the 13th Congress of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labor.