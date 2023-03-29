3 investors propose BOT fee increase

The Department for Roads of Vietnam yesterday informed that three BOT investors have proposed a toll rise to ensure the payback ability after a certain time maintaining a stable fee according to the contract with the Transport Ministry.



BOT&BT Co. Ltd for National Highway No.20 asked for a toll increase by 11-17 percent at Lien Dam Toll Plaza under the investment project to renovate National Highway No.20 QL20 – the section passing Lam Dong Province.

The BOT project company for the construction of Vinh City Bypass, Ha Tinh City Bypass, and the renovation of National Highway No.1A – the section in the South of Ben Thuy Bridge also requested a toll rise by nearly 15% at the two toll plazas of Ben Thuy 1 and Ben Thuy 2.

BOT 36.71 Co. Ltd proposed a toll growth by at least 9 percent for the project to renovate National Highway No.19 – the section passing the two provinces of Binh Dinh and Gia Lai.

All three companies suggested that the effective time to apply the new tolls should be April 1 in order to offset a significant drop of revenues recently to only 50-60 percent compared to the financial plan.