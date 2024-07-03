Culture/art

2nd Da Nang Asian Film Festival 2024 opens

SGGP

The second Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF II) officially kicked off at Ariyana International Convention Center Da Nang on the evening of July 2.

z559595860042090a53c808968fa96de2e5e87391b04e6-1719932453341535759161.jpg
Chairwoman of the Vietnam Film Development Association Ngo Phuong Lan who is Head of the Organization Board of the DANAFF II cum Director of DANAFF II speaks at the opening ceremony. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

Chairman of the People's Committee of Da Nang City Le Trung Chinh said that the 2nd Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF II) 2024 themed “Bridging Asia” will become an event bearing the city’s brand contributing positively to the cultural, economic, and social development of Da Nang as well as promoting the images of Vietnam and Da Nang as safe, friendly, and hospitable destinations.

The film fest attracted 63 Vietnamese and international movies competing in the categories including the Asian Film Award (13 movies), Vietnamese Film Award (10 pictures), and participating in the Today’s Vietnamese Cinema program (18 films), the French cinema program (8 movies), an introduction of selected films by celebrated director, People’s Artist Dang Nhat Minh (7 cinematic works), the Varan Documentary Series (3 movies) and a program presenting four films about Da Nang.

The 2nd Da Nang Asian Film Festival (DANAFF II) 2024 themed “Bridging Asia” is scheduled to be held from July 2-6.

Related News
By Pham Nga – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Da Nang Asian Film Festival 2024 DANAFF II Chairwoman of the Vietnam Film Development Association Ngo Phuong Lan

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn