29 new national treasures recognized

Sao Vang bronze drum of the Dong Son Culture dating back 2,000 years ago

The items include a stone drill bit set dating back 3,000- 4,000 years ago found in Thac Hai archaeological site in the central highland province of Dak Lak and kept at Dak Lak Province’s Museum; Kinh Hoa bronze jar 2 dating back to the 2nd – 3rd century BC that is restoring at Nguyen Van Kinh private museum in Hanoi; and sets of Khanh Son ancient lithophone dating back 2,500- 3,000 years that is kept at Khanh Hoa Province’s Museum.

There are also Dong Son bronze jars dating back to the first and second century before AD belonged to the An Bien private collection in Hai Phong City; the Sao Vang bronze drum of the Dong Son Culture dating back 2,000 years ago kept at the National Historical Museum; collection of golden artifacts of the Oc Eo Culture dating back the 7th – 9th century keeping at the General Museum of the Mekong Delta province of Tra Vinh in Chau Thanh District; bas-relief of the Goddess Uma in the 9th – 10th century of Bac Lieu Province’s Museum; some artifacts of Thang Long - Hanoi Heritage Conservation Center; a pair of stone dragons in Thuong temple of Co Loa citadel, woodblocks dated 1752-1859 of Dau Pagoda in Thanh Khuong Ward, Bac Ninh province’s Thuan Thanh town; and others.

The Prime Minister has assigned the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Chairpersons of People's Committees of provinces and cities, ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, agencies under the Government, heads of departments and organizations to manage national treasures in accordance with law on cultural heritage.

By Phan Thao – Translated by Kim Khanh