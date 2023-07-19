23 countries, territories join int’l fire prevention, fighting exhibition

Vietnam Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue Police Department this morning opened an international exhibition of techniques and equipment for firefighting and rescue in 2023.

The international exhibition will last until July 21, gathering 490 booths of more than 350 units from 23 countries and territories, with an area of 11,000 square meters.

The exhibition showcased products, equipment and techniques related to firefighting and rescue works.

Major General Nguyen Van Long, Deputy Minister of Public Security affirmed that the exhibition is an important event, a practical activity, a chance for domestic and international producers and enterprises to exchange information, share experience and learn about the markets.

In addition, the event also creates conditions for the State agencies in fields of fire prevention and control, security and safety to access new technologies, solutions, modern products and potential partners in doing research, applying, production and business development serving the mission of promoting national socio-economy, ensuring safety, life, health, properties and bringing peace for residents.

In the framework of the exhibition, there will be also talk shows to discuss the research on apps and new ideas from top experts in the fields of fire prevention, control, rescue, security and safety.