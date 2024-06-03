2,200 international cruise passengers explore Con Dao Islands

While in the Con Dao Islands, visitors can explore a range of eco-tourism and spiritual sites.

Cruise passengers visit a historical destination in Con Dao on June 2.

On June 2, Saigontourist Travel Service Company, in coordination with the People's Committee of Con Dao District (Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province) and the Management Board of the Con Dao National Tourist Area, organized a ceremony to welcome the international cruise ship Resorts World One, carrying over 2,200 international tourists to the Con Dao Islands.

This is the first international cruise ship to visit the Con Dao Islands in 25 years (since 1999). The global cruise to Con Dao in 1999 was also operated and serviced by Saigontourist Travel.

Cruise passengers visit a historical destination in Con Dao on June 2.

While in Con Dao, visitors can explore a range of eco-tourism and spiritual sites, including the Con Dao Museum, Phu Tuong Prison, Phu Son Prison, the Island Lord Palace, and Con Dao Market. They can also venture into Con Dao National Park for trekking through pristine forests. Furthermore, they can take boat trips to Hon Bay Canh and Hon Cau islets to visit the Turtle Sanctuary and mangrove forests and partake in activities such as snorkeling to admire coral reefs, kayaking, and stand-up paddle boarding.

The cruise ship will continue its journey to Redang (Malaysia) on June 3 and return to Singapore on June 4.

Cruise passengers visit in Con Dao on June 2.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Luu, CEO of Saigontourist Travel Service Company, revealed that in the first half of 2024, Saigontourist catered to more than 60,000 international cruise tourists, marking a 15 percent increase compared to 2023. Additionally, Con Dao remains a key stop for numerous other international cruise lines on their voyages to Vietnam.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan