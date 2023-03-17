2023 National Press Festival opens

The 2023 National Press Festival opened at the Hanoi Museum on March 17 with the theme of “Solidarity-professionalism-culture-innovation”.

The three-day event is co-chaired by the Vietnam Journalists’ Association (VJA) and the Hanoi People’s Committee in coordination with the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Ministry of Information and Communications, and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

The biggest festival in the press circle brings together 63 journalists’ associations of the country's cities and provinces, and 60 central and local press agencies, with 87 booths displaying outstanding publications in 2022 and the first quarter of this year.

After the opening ceremony, broadcast live on national television and radio channels, the organizers will launch the 2023 press awards on disseminating the thrift and effective use of energy, and open a photo exhibition.

They will also present awards for the best Tet (Lunar New Year) magazine cover photo, the best news website design, and the best TV and radio programs, along with an award for organizations and individuals with outstanding activities at the festival.

There will be a series of sidelines events like seminars, workshops, exhibitions, a singing contest, a football tournament and art performances.