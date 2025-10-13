2,000 tons of rice urgently delivered to storm-and-flood-hit people

The General Department of State Reserves decided to urgently release rice, supplies and equipment from the national reserves to support people in Cao Bang and Lang Son provinces affected by heavy rain and flooding.

The Ministry of Finance on October 13 announced that the department will deliver rice, supplies and equipment from the national reserves to the Cao Bang Provincial People’s Committee for disaster prevention and search-and-rescue efforts, including 100 tons of rice, 20 sets of 24-square meter rescue tent, 400 life jackets, 300 lifebuoys, 50 light rescue rafts, four generators, three sets of drilling and cutting equipment, 66 firefighting water pumps, and six rope-launching rescue devices.

At first, 2,000 tones of national reserve rice will be urgently sent to residents in Lang Son Province overcome difficulties and stabilize their lives after the floods.

Floods caused the collapse of the Bac Khe hydropower dam in Lang Son Province. (Photo: VGP)

The People’s Committees of Cao Bang and Lang Son provinces are responsible for receiving, distributing, and allocating the aid to the right beneficiaries and purposes, as well as managing, utilizing, and reporting on the support in accordance with regulations.

By Luu Thuy- Translated by Huyen Huong