15th-tenure National Assembly commences 8th session

At the opening of the 8th session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly in Hanoi on October 21. (Photo: VNA)

The opening was broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam, the Vietnam Television, and the Vietnamese NA television channel.

Prior to the opening, leaders of the Party, State, and Vietnam Fatherland Front, along with NA deputies paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum.

The 8th session will take place in two phases, of which the first is from October 21 to November 13 and the second from November 20 to November 30 morning, with 29.5 working days.

The parliament will spend most of the time on building laws, exercising the supreme supervisory power, and making decisions about socio-economic issues and some other important affairs.

It is set to approve 15 laws and three resolutions while discussing 13 draft laws. It will assess the implementation results of the socio-economic development and state budget plans for 2024; consider and make decisions about the socio-economic development, state budget, and central budget allocation plans for 2025; and also scrutinise the reports on judicial affairs, the corruption and crime prevention and control, as well as the settlement results of citizens’ opinions, petitions, complaints, and denunciations.

Besides, the NA will consider the personnel work within its jurisdiction, make a decision about the establishment of the centrally-run city of Hue, consider investment in the national target program on cultural development for the 2025 - 2035 period, and organise question-and-answer activities.

In particular, the NA will decide investment in the North - South high-speed railway project, and the adjustment of the national land use master plan for 2021 - 2030 with a vision to 2050.

VNA