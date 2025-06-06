14th East Asia Local and Regional Government Congress opens

The 14th East Asia Local and Regional Government Congress was officially opened in Hue City on the morning of June 6.

The event was attended by 200 delegates representing more than 30 local government delegations from the host country of Vietnam, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea and Malaysia.

The congress takes place in Hue City from June 5 to June 7, primarily debating two main topics.

The delegates take commemorative photos at the opening ceremony of the 14th East Asia Local and Regional Government Congress.

As for the “Green and Sustainable Tourism Development” topic, it aims to share and exchange experiences and solutions among agencies, businesses and experts on green tourism, particularly sustainable tourism models that focus on balanced economic development and environmental protection.

While, the “Smart Urban Development” topic aims to share experiences and challenges, as well as introduce appropriate management and technological solutions in various areas of smart cities such as intelligent transportation systems, urban order management using surveillance cameras, urban planning with modeling, and comprehensive data digitization solutions.

Speaking at the congress, Chairman of the People's Committee of Hue City Nguyen Van Phuong affirmed that this is a significant event and an opportunity for leaders, experts and representatives from local and regional governments across the Southeast Asia to meet, exchange ideas and debate key issues of shared concern in the region.

The delegates visit the exhibition space showcasing products from the provinces and cities at the 14th East Asia Local and Regional Government Congress.

Head of the Department of External Relations and Cultural Diplomacy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam Le Thi Hong Van stated that sustainable, inclusive development and green growth in the digital era hold significance for all nations and communities.

She emphasized that green, sustainable tourism development and smart urban development are strategies for realizing the goals of green, sustainable and inclusive growth, helping to open up numerous opportunities for substantive cooperation between localities and international partners.

Therefore, it is essential to have the joint efforts of local communities.

By Van Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong