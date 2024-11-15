National

140 exhibitors to join Vietnam int’l defence expo

As many as 140 exhibitors from 27 countries worldwide have confirmed their participation at the second Vietnam Int'l Defence Expo to be held by the Ministry of National Defence in mid-December, heard a press conference in Hanoi on November 15.

hn-thong-qua-phuong-an-gian-hang-tai-trien-lam-quoc-phong-quoc-te-vn-2024-9239jpg-7808.jpg.webp
Sen. Lt. Gen. Phung Si Tan, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army, at the press conference on November 15 (Photo: VNA)

The event will take place at Gia Lam Airport on the outskirts of Hanoi from December 19-22 as part of the activities to celebrate the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All-people’s National Defence Day.

According to Major General Le Ngoc Than, Political Chief of the General Department of Defence Industry, the public will have free access from the afternoon of December 21 to December 22.

Other commemorative events include a contest on the tradition of the VPA, an art program, a military cultural exhibition, and a national workshop.

The ceremony marking the anniversaries will be held on December 20 at the National Convention Centre, with the expected attendance of Party and State leaders.

